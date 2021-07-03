Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.16.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
