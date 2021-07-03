Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 585.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,954,000 after buying an additional 546,563 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $11.65 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $11.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

