Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE NMT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
