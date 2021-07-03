Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NKG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 20,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

