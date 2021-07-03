Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.