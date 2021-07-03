Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NVG stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $17.90.
