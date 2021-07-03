Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,958 ($51.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £112.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,380 ($31.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,998 ($52.23). The firm has a market cap of £10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

