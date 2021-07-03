Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of Gibraltar Industries worth $36,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 316,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.94. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.