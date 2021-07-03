Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESE opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.38. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

