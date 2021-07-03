Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $37,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $92.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

