Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $36,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $111.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.69 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.