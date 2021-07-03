Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Euronet Worldwide worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT opened at $139.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -515.98 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

