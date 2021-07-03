Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,121,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $17,005,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.