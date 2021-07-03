Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,434,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

