Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.52

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 1172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.75.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

