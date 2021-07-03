Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $32.31 on Friday. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

