Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:NSR opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$557.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

