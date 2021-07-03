NIX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,987.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded 57.1% lower against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $54,987.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,776.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.75 or 0.06380055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.07 or 0.01458098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.97 or 0.00402478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00619677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00418958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00338611 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,235,398 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

