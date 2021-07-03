NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) COO Pablo Vegas Sells 5,384 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,109,000 after buying an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NiSource by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,362,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

