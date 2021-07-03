Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in June

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 1,116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,430.3 days.

NISTF stock remained flat at $$16.73 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

