Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NDGPF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.