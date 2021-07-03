Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NDGPF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.