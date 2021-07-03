NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lowered by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,468,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,091 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.