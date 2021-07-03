NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $4.02 on Friday. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

