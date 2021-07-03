Nexo 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.33 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Nexo has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $852.54 million and $6.33 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00053579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.42 or 0.00753939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.50 or 0.07710283 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars.

