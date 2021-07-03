News Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,039 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average volume of 504 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in News by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of News by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.57. News has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.