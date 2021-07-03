Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Lifted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 160.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,032 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

