New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $128,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $210.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.