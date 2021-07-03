New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMPT opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $780.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

