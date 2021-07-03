New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

VTVT opened at $2.22 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of -1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

vTv Therapeutics Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

