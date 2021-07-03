New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,670,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Angion Biomedica stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $342.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

