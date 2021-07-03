New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140,450 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.