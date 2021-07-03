New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 20,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 42,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

About New Vista Acquisition (NASDAQ:NVSA)

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

