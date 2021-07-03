New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.10 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.37.

NYSE:SNR opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a P/E ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,919 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 290,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

