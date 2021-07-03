Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 36,904 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 183.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $67.40 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,720. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

