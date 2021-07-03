Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 31,286 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

