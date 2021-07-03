Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Shake Shack worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $388,905. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

