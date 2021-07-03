Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,227 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.