NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sells 26,075 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $981,723.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

