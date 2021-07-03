Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 2.5%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 502,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $528.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.