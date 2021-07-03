Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The stock had a trading volume of 467,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

