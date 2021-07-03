National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,356 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

