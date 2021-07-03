National Pension Service Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

National Pension Service raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,411 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

