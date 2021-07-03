National Pension Service Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

