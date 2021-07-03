National Pension Service Buys Shares of 8,064 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

