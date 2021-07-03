National Pension Service Acquires Shares of 23,659 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

National Pension Service purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.17.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

