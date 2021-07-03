National Pension Service Acquires 4,511 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,574 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

