Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Nasdaq worth $81,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

