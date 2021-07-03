Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Up 50.2% in June

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 491,800 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $117.75. 122,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.62. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

