Myriad (XMY) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $23,661.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 157.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,787,539,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.