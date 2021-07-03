Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,901 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $22,465,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $26.64 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

